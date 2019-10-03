Organic energy bar manufacturer breaks ground for new facility

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s said that companies don’t move into buildings. They move into communities.

Folks in Bedford County broke ground on Thursday afternoon for a new facility making organic energy bars.

“I was born and raised in Central Pennsylvania. I thought this was a great place to come,” Bruce Thaler, owner of the Idaho-based company, Tram-Bar Co-Packing LLC and Kate’s Real Food out of Wyoming, said.

Thaler said the type of snacks they make fit perfectly with the lifestyle of this area.

“We are an adventure bar, and we wanna be where the outdoors is a big deal, and in Central Pennsylvania, people enjoy the outdoors, and hopefully they’ll enjoy Kate’s Food and our energy bars,” he said.

With the new facility, now major grocery stores are reaching out to see about partnerships. They are interested in flavors like peanut butter dark chocolate, lemon coconut, and peanut butter hemp and flax.

“We’re a very clean bar, sweetened with organic honey, no chemicals, no additives, certified organic, Non-GMO, gluten free and I think the positioning with this facility with makes us very unique in a very competitive space,” Thaler said.

Thaler predicted the facility of about 36 employees will be up and running in Spring 2020, eventually manufacturing 30 and 50 times what they can back in Idaho.