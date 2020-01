CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Commissioners approved an ordinance that will help the county fight and demolish blighted properties.

Act 152 was unanimously approved at Tuesday’s meeting.

The new ordinance establishes a separate fund from the state funding program to manage blighted properties in the county.

Residents will pay a $10 fee on all mortgages and deeds.

WTAJ has learned that the fund will generate around $40,000 to $50,000 a year.