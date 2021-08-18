Orchard View holds ground breaking ceremony for new housing development

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new housing development is coming to State College.

The ground breaking ceremony for Orchard View was held at 170 Apple Orchard View at noon Aug. 18.

The future site will feature 36 green-friendly single homes with four different model designs.

“We’re trying to be a cut above what you see in the average product in this area, so whether you’re a family with lots of kids, or people that are looking to downsize, or anything in between, we have options to suit different needs,” said Mark Thaler.

According to Thaler construction of the development will take 2 to 3 years.

