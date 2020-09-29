Orbisonia nursing home deals with COVID-19 outbreak

ORBISONIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A nursing home in Orbisonia has recently experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a press release given this morning, Aristacare at Woodland Park announced that multiple staff and residents had tested positive for the virus and are being quarantined into designated units to prevent additional spread.

In a statement released by the facility, it said that staff and residents are being tested by the home’s rapid test machine on a weekly basis, and that the Department of Health has conducted two inspections and found no problems with the safety practices at the center.

The nursing home went on to state, in part, “our residents are our family. And our community is our family. We are grateful to have been able to serve this great community over the past 35 years. We appreciate everyone’s continued supports and would be very grateful of your prayers.”