Optometrist reminds eye exam importance for children

(WTAJ) — According to the American Optometric Association, 25% of children have a vision problem which could impact their learning.

With August being national eye exam month and kids are going back to school soon, there might not be a better time for parents to get their children checked.

Boalsburg optometrist, Whitney Territo said everyone should get a yearly eye exam and that really applies to children looking for a successful school year.

“If we can target the weaker eyes or the lazy eyes or sometimes even when the eye is not communicating properly with the brain, in kids if identified early enough, is easily treatable and almost curable in a lot of ways, but it’s getting them identified early and not waiting too long,” Dr. Territo said.

But there is more than meets the eye in an exam.

“We also check the eye health from the front of the eye, from your eyelids to the inside of the, to the back of the eye the retina, and we make sure all of that is very healthy because is anything is wrong it can actually be a reflection of your systemic health, such as things like diabetes or blood pressure can all be detected in a routine eye exam,” Dr. Territo said.

Dr. Territo said there is a network of optometrists in the commonwealth, known as the Children’s Vision Care Alliance, to advocate the importance of children’s vision exams.

“Establish relationships with local pediatricians and schools to educate on vision health and eye health because children aren’t getting their exams, their lazy eyes or eyes turns are getting missed, and then, therefore, they are not as likely to be as successful in life,” Dr. Territo said.

Dr. Territio said an eye exam takes about an hour and recommends booking a check-up now to make sure you’re seeing 2020 in 2021!

