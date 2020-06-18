Opinions fly at town hall over after Confederate flag displayed in Memorial Day parade

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Ebensburg voiced their concerns at a town hall meeting Wednesday night after a Confederate flag was allowed to be flown in this year’s Memorial Day parade.

The Borough Council President Doug Tusing said they cannot legally ban the flying of the Confederate flag in public areas, as it is a person’s constitutional right, but it is the borough’s obligation to address racism and intolerance on all levels, adding the display on Memorial Day was a “disgrace to the lives sacrificed for the country.”

“And if you are exercising that freedom of speech, what are you saying when you fly that flag?” one resident said.

Some residents in attendance argued the Confederate flag is a part of history that Americans have the right to display, and there are many other things that upset and offend people in the community.

what is the next thing that there’s gonna be a petition signed about. If I’m Atheist, which I’m not, am I gonna start complaining about your Christmas decorations? an Ebensburg resident said.

And some residents argue the flag represents a dark time in American history.

“My son served in the United States Air Force for 23 years, and he never ever saw anything but that American flag,” one resident said.

Others addressed how the flag is a symbol of racial injustice that continues to be an issue in the country today.

“Knowing the history of how black people have been treated in America, if they would gladly trade places with me today, and take on my skin color and walk in my shoes. I ask them to rise to their feet,” Ebensburg business owner Dana Richardson said.

Tusing said restrictions on events, such as what is allowed to be displayed, is the responsibility of the organizers, like the Ebensburg Mainstreet Partnership. The borough cannot legally ban the flying of the confederate flag in public streets or sidewalks, but they do not want “what is supposed to be a celebration to turn into hurtful or divisive issue in the community.”