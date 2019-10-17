‘Operation Safe Stop’ reminding drivers about school bus laws

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are conducting their annual “Operation Safe Stop” during National Bus Safety Week.

Officers will be out next Wednesday, October 23, during the morning and afternoon commutes to reminder drivers about school bus laws and safety.

Trooper Christopher Fox said making sure children get to and from school safely is their top priority.

“The main concern is the safety of the children during the morning commute. There’s a lot of traffic flow and kids crossing the roads at that point, even in the morning and the afternoon, as well, but we want to make sure we ensure the safety of the children. That’s our main concern,” he said.

The punishment for violating school bus laws include license suspension and fines up to $250.