ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission Operation Game Thief is asking the public for help in providing information after a black bear was illegally killed in Elk County.

The bear was found near the 1100 block of Montmorenci Road in Ridgway Township and was shot in the chest with a small caliber firearm, according to the game commission. An investigation by the state game warden showed the animal likely died sometime in the early morning on Friday, July 22.

The game commission reminds hunters and outdoor goers that poaching or any illegal shooting or taking of wild animals including endangered species is a crime. Those who violate the Game and Wildlife Code could be fined hundreds of dollars.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online at the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.