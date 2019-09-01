Operation flags for freedom held today in Lakemont Park

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A salute to military veterans and the families of those who gave their lives for freedom is underway today at Lakemont Park.

This afternoon, local country singer Ricky Lee gave the first of two free concerts for his honored guests.

Four Gold Star families also received granite plaques in remembrance of those they lost in battle.

“He knew I was so proud of him, this is just wonderful for them to do this for some of the gold star families that are here.” MaryAnn Hook, Gold Star Mother

Maryann Hook lost her son specialist Michael Hook 12 years ago this month.

Families and veterans can enjoy another Ricky Lee show tonight at eight, which will be followed by fireworks.