BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Folks are invited to lace up their shoes and attend a prayer walk happening this Saturday in Blair County.

Operation Christmas Child’s Penn Valley Area Team is hosting a one-mile prayer walk at Rails to Trails’ Lower Trail Flowing Spring Station in Williamsburg from noon to 4 p.m. While walking along the trail, there will be signage about the Samaritan’s Purse shoebox ministry and walkers are encouraged to lift it up in prayer.

Operation Christmas Child collected over 9.1 million shoe boxes in the U.S. The shoebox is packed with toys, hygiene products and also school supplies. Locally, residents of Blair and Cambria counties packed and collected 19,873 shoebox gifts in 2021.

Since 1993, the ministry has collected and delivered more than 198 million shoeboxes to children in over 170 countries and territories. Also since 2009, More than 30.9 million children have received a shoebox and participated in Operation Christmas Child’s 12-lesson discipleship program.

For more information about Operation Christmas Child, visit Samaritan’s Purse website.