Operation Christmas Child requests donations in Blair, Cambria Counties

(WTAJ) — From Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, residents in Blair and Cambria Counties will have the opportunity to participate in the National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child.

As the world’s largest Christmas project, Operation Christmas Child uses gift-filled shoeboxes to show love to children who are affected by war, poverty, disaster, famine and disease. Shoeboxes are packed with gifts like clothing, accessories, personal hygiene items, school supplies and toys.

Shoeboxes are gifted to boys and girls in three age groups — 2-years-old to 4-years-old, 5-years-old to 9-years-old and 10-years-old to 14-years-old.

Shoeboxes should not include used or damaged items; war-related toys; candy or other food items; aerosols; toothpaste, lotions or liquids; medicine or vitamins; sharp objects; and fragile items.

A list of drop off locations and times for the shoeboxes can be found below:

Blair County

Claysburg Church of God (Claysburg) Nov. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m



Grace Brethren Church (Duncansville) Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Grace Bible Church (Hollidaysburg) Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Grace Babtist Church (Tyrone) Nov. 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.



Cambria County

Ebensburg United Methodist (Ebensburg) Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



Belmont United Methodist Church (Johnstown) Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Patton United Presbyterian Church (Patton) Nov. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.



To learn how to pack a shoebox or view other gift suggestions visit the Operation Christmas Child’s website.