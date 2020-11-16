‘Operation Christmas Child’ encourages giving the gift of a shoe box

(WTAJ) — As we enter into the season of giving, folks are encouraged to fill up some shoe boxes with Christmas goodies for kids in need.

Operation Christmas Child has 4,000 drop-off spots in the US.

Related Content Local church prepares for Christmas

This year, all locations, like Grace Bible Church in Hollidaysburg are doing drive-thru style collections.

Last year, teams in our southern region collected about 33,000 shoe boxes which were sent to over 100 countries.

“At this time to be able to give a child a shoe box gift that helps them understand that there’s somebody that loves them, not just the giver of the gift, but that God loves them, and that he has shared his son, Jesus Christ for them, and that is the message of Operation Christmas Child and the purpose for these gifts,” Shannon Krater, Area Coordinator of Operation Christmas Child, said.

Drop-off locations are all across our region. Folks have until next Monday, the 23rd, to bring in their shoe boxes.