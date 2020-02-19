Online threat to Bedford Elementary School quickly handled, officials report

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — School officials reported to parents and the community that they received a tip on the Safe2Say website and quickly acted to make sure there were no threats to any students or faculty.

UPDATE 2/19/20, 12:20 p.m. – A felony 3 terroristic threat charge has been filed against the student from West Allegheny School District.

According to a release from the school district, a parent had submitted a tip to Safe2Say after their 5th grader showed them screenshots of a conversation between a few Bedford Elementary fifth graders and another individual. The screenshots showed the individual describing how he was going to attack the elementary school on Wednesday.

After receiving the tip at 9:30 p.m. administrators were able to determine that the threat came from someone outside of the school district.

They quickly sent out the information they had and were able to have a conference call with Dr. Lippet from West Allegheny School District, where the student in question lived.

By 11:30 p.m., administrators say the student admitted to the threats. Officials and the Findlay Police Department continue to investigate.

There is no established connection between the student in question and the Bedford Area School District.

The West Allegheny School District had the following to say when we reached out to them:

This communication is to make you aware of a situation that developed overnight due to a tip from Pennsylvania’s Safe2Say Something hotline. District administration and the Findlay Police Department were made aware that a West Allegheny High School student made an active terroristic threat against the Bedford Area School District via social media. The threat was credible resulting in an active investigation. Based on the current investigation, no threats were made against West Allegheny students or schools. The student has been charged with Felony 3 terroristic threats and appropriate West Allegheny Code of Student Conduct violations. We appreciate your cooperation as our primary concern remains the safety of our students.

West Allegheny administration worked collaboratively with the Bedford Area School District administration to quickly mitigate the potential threat and to ensure the safety of students and staff from both Districts.

Both school districts remind parents that Safe2Say Something is a youth violence prevention program run by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. The program teaches youth and adults how to recognize warning signs and signals, especially within social media, from individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others and to “say something” before it is too late.