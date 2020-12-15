Online resources to use before traveling in a winter storm

(WTAJ) — While PennDOT recommends avoiding travel during winter storms if you need to travel they suggest using the 511PA app.

In the winter, the weather can change unexpectedly, high winds, heavy snow, ice, which could cause concern for drivers.

The 511PA app can help prepare you for what you might encounter out on the roads.

“Was started by the commonwealth to provide real-time road conditions and alerts if there are accidents where the plows are, where traffic is heavy, there is also road restrictions, speed limit restrictions that we put in place during certain hours on certain roads,” PennDOT, safety press officer, Monica Jones said.

This app is available 24 hours a day and has access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For anyone that doesn’t download the app or if your internet goes out, this information can still be provided by phone by calling 877-511-PENN.

PennDOT recommends staying home during a storm unless you have to travel.

“We like to have the roads as clear as possible primarily for your safety the community’s safety but also for our plow trucks, it’s much more effective for them to clear the roads and treat the roads if the roads are clear and not heavy with traffic,” Jones said.

Another online resource to check out before hitting the road is the National Weather Service’s new tool called the Winter Storm Severity Index.

This can help you understand the impact of the winter storm by six categories: blowing snow, flash freeze, ground blizzard, ice, accumulation, snow amount, and snow load.