One taken to UPMC Altoona after crash on Route 22 in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man was taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing his Suzuki into a tree on William Penn Highway/Rt 22 Monday night.

According to the report, the 69-year-old man was traveling southbound on Route 22 Oct. 25 around 9 p.m. when he swerved to the left and crossed over into the oncoming lane. He then drove off the left shoulder and hit a tree head on.

The driver was taken to UPMC Altoona hospital for treatment of his injuries. The car had to be towed from the scene with disabling damage.