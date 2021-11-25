One taken to hospital after Thanksgiving crash on I-99

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash involving seven people Thanksgiving morning on I-99.

Alpha Fire Company and volunteers responded to the two-vehicle crash at 8:20 a.m. Thursday morning on I-99 at the 69.6-mile marker. According to the fire company, both cars suffered significant damage after one of them rolled over at least three times, according to an eyewitness.

Crews said all seven people were wearing seatbelts or secured in child safety seats. Injuries appeared to be minimal, but one person was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for further evaluation. Units on scene even helped take a family from the scene to a local Sheetz to safely wait to be picked up.



Alpha Fire Company reminds motorists that we’re at the start of a busy travel season and challenging weather/road conditions are beginning.