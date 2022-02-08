One taken to hospital after Monday night Johnstown shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Monday night shooting in Johnstown sent one person to the hospital, according to officials.

Cambria County 911 said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 7 near Bedford and Horning Streets. While details are limited this morning, they did confirm one person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital.

There’s currently no update on their condition or what exactly happened Monday night.

