BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a crash that saw one of the vehicles crash into a home Thursday morning, June 2.

Fire departments were first on the scene just after 9 a.m. at Woodbury Pike and Cross Cove Road in Taylor Township where they confirmed damage and entrapment. Freedom Township Volunteer Fire Dept. reported that they had to remove a door from one of the vehicles to get someone out. They were then taken to the hospital by AMED.

There’s no word at this time about how the crash happened or the extent of any injuries.

In addition to AMED, Engine/Rescue 40, Rescue 60, and Rescue 80 all assisted at the scene.