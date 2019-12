STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three chains, known for their tasty treats, are coming to Downtown State College.

Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, and Carvel will share the former location of Kiwi Yogurt on 324 College Avenue.

Renovations for the combined store are already underway.

Auntie Anne’s has two existing locations in Centre County, but this will be the first for both Cinnabon and Carvel.

The store plans to open in late January or early February of 2020.