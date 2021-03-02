One sentenced in robbery, assault of Walmart employee

by: WTAJ Staff

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Morrisdale man is facing up to four years in state prison for assaulting a Walmart employee in 2020.

Michael Young, 19, pleaded guilty to five charges, including robbery and unlawful restraint after he and two others held a Walmart employee against his will to withdraw money from his bank account.

Police said the group also punched the victim and beat him with the back of a hatchet. The other men, 18-year-old Ronald Pinto and 20-year-old Paul Pennington Jr. have also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced later this month.

