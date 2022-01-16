One sent to the hospital after crash in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person was sent to the hospital after a vehicle crash occurred Saturday evening in Cambria County.

The crash happened a little bit after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Corinne Avenue and Leroy Street in Johnstown, according to Cambria County dispatch. One person was sent to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for their injuries.

The Johnstown Fire Department along with Westend EMS were at the scene.