STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person was sent to the hospital after a Tuesday afternoon crash in State College, according to a press release from State College Police Department.

A motorcycle and a SUV crashed at the intersection of South Atherton Street and West Branch Street at about 2:51 p.m. according to the release. The driver of the motorcycle was sent to UPMC Altoona.

State College Police Department, Patton Township Police Department and Ferguson Township Police Department are investigating the crash.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State College Police Department at (814)-234-7150.