One sent to hospital after tractor-trailer ‘jack knifes’ in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- A man was sent to the hospital after he lost control of a tractor-trailer in Clearfield County on Nov. 23 at about 12:13 a.m., according to state police.

State police say that 34-year-old Byron McDonald of Ohio was driving on Interstate 80 in Pine Township when his tractor-trailer slid off the road after encountering snow and ice. The tractor-trailer then hit an embankment before it got back on the roadway and jack-knifed.

McDonald was transported to Penn Highlands for treatment of injuries and the tractor-trailer had to be towed from the scene.

Clearfield EMS, PennDOT and Clearfield Fire Company assisted state police at the scene of the crash.