STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was transported to the hospital following a seven-vehicle crash in State College on May 9.

The crash happened at 1:51 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Atherton Street near West Cherry Lane. Police say an 86-year-old woman drove between both northbound travel lanes and hit several vehicles, which in turn caused them to hit other vehicles.

The 86-year-old was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for injuries. No other major injuries were reported and the crash is under investigation, according to the Ferguson Township Police Department.

Ferguson Township Police were assisted by Patton Township Police, Centre Lifelink EMS, Alpha Fire Police, Alpha Fire Department, Tennis Towing and Stewarts Towing.