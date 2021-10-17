One sent to hospital after head-on collision with tree

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person was sent to the hospital after hitting a tree head-on in Jefferson County, police say.

On Oct. 13, state police responded to Clay Plant Road at 6:12 p.m. for a report of a crash. Elaine Stotler, 70, of Brockway was driving in Snyder Township when her 2014 Jeep Compass crossed into the other lane before going off-road up a small embankment and hit a tree head-on before coming to a stop.

Stotler was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Brockway VFD for unknown injuries she received from the crash. McCool Towing, Brockway VFD, DuBois EMS gave assistance to Pennsylvania State Police out of DuBois at the scene.