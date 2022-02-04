One sent to hospital after early-morning crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A 29-year-old Martinsburg man was sent to the hospital after an early-morning crash that happened on Jan. 23, state police say.

According to the report, the man was driving on Fredrick Road in Taylor Township just before 4 a.m. He went off the road in his Dodge because he missed a right turn. The vehicle then went down an embankment and hit railroad tracks which caused the car to overturn back onto the roadway at the intersection with S Nicodemus Street.

He was then transported to Conemaugh Nason Medical Center for possible injuries. The vehicle was towed by Reliable Towing.