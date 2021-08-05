One sent to DuBois hospital after Ridgway man tried to illegally pass tanker truck

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was sent to Penn Highlands Dubois hospital after another driver tried to illegally pass a Sheetz tanker truck while allegedly being under the influence.

According to State Police out of DuBois, 27-year-old Dillon Vargason was driving on Hoovertown Road in Huston Township back on July 11 when he tried to pass a Sheetz tanker in a no passing area. As he approached a curve in the road, police say the other driver, coming from the other direction, also entered the curve. Vargason was unable to successfully pass the truck when the second driver hit the trailer [Vargason] was towing behind him.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken by Bennetts Valley EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. The car sustained heavy damage.

Vargason was arrested for suspected DUI. Charges are currently pending with the Magistrate, police noted.