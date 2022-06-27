JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire broke out in Johnstown Sunday night.

The call came in just after 9:30 p.m. on June 26, according to Cambria County dispatch. The fire began at a home on the 600 block of Coleman Avenue.

The person in the home was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. There’s currently no update on the extent of their injuries or damage done to the home.

Multiple departments answered the call including the Johnstown Fire Department, Richland, West Hills, and more.