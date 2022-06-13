JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was rushed to the hospital in Johnstown after having to be pulled from a crash Sunday evening.

Cambria County dispatchers say the crash took place at around 6 p.m. on June 12 near the intersection of Menoher Boulevard and Drexel Avenue. We’re told that one person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Details are limited at this time, and the extent of the person’s injuries was unknown.

Westmont Fire, Hill Top, Upper Yoder EMS and West Hills Police all responded.