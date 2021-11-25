One rescued in early morning house fire in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A home in Altoona was left charred Thursday after an early morning fire.

Emergency crews were called around 4:45 a.m. to the residence on Bell Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

First responders say they were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes. No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to rescue one person inside.

A fire marshal is currently investigating the cause.