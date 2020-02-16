One person transported to hospital after crash on Route 219 in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to Cambria County dispatch, one person was sent to the hospital after a crash on Route 219 between Water Dam Curve and Airport Lights in Cambria County.

The crash happened around 11:23 am. St. Michael Fire Department, Forest Hills & East Hills EMS, as well as Adams Township Police Department responded to the scene.

The person injured was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, and the extend of their injuries are unknown.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.