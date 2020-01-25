Three people rescued, one taken to hospital after water rescue in Ebensburg

UPDATE: According to Dauntless Fire Company, three people were rescued from Lake Rowena this afternoon.

Fire officials say the three individuals were ice fishing when all three fell through the ice. Two of the individuals were able to climb back on top of the ice, while the third person needed to be rescued by the water rescue team.

Fire officials add that the public should be aware and cautious of the thickness of the ice before going ice fishing.

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to Cambria County Dispatch, a water rescue took place around 3:28 pm this afternoon at Lake Rowena.

Dauntless Fire, Jackson & East Taylor water rescue team, Ebensburg EMS all responded to the scene.

Cambria County Dispatch says one person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. The extent of the injuries are unknown.

We will continue to update the story as more information comes available.