One injured in Clearfield County shooting

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are currently investigating a shooting in Bradford Township.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers confirmed there was a shooting this afternoon. One person was shot and was transported to the hospital but the severity of their condition is unknown, according to Sayers.
Police are currently looking for two individuals. This is still considered an active scene.
This is a developing story. WTAJ will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
