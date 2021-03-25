One person sent to hospital following two vehicle crash in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured following a two vehicle crash this afternoon in State College.

Alpha Fire Department and Ferguson Township Police were dispatched to a crash between a car and truck on Blue Course Road, between West College Avenue and Westerly Parkway.

Ferguson Township Police say the pick up truck was stopped on the road, when the driver of the car struck the back of the truck and rolled onto its side.

Officials add that a woman, who was driving the car, was removed by Alpha Fire Department and taken to Mount Nittany for further evaluation.

State College Crash

No other injuries have been reported at this time, and after initially closing the roads after the crash, they have since been reopened.