One person sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to Cambria County Dispatch, one person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Route 219 in Cambria County.

Officials say the crash took place on Friday evening just before 7 pm, while the person was traveling south on Route 219 near the Route 56 bypass.

Officials add that the person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, and the extend of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Richland Fire and East Hills EMS were on assisting with the crash.