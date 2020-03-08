One person light-flighted after two vehicle crash in Jefferson County

HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Punxsutawney say one person was life-flighted after a two vehicle crash on Route 119 in Jefferson County on Saturday morning.

Police say the person driving unit one was driving north on Route 119 in Henderson Township when they lost control making a right turn. The car began spinning out into both the north and southbound lanes, before crashing into another car. Unit two then struck a telephone poll and knocked it off its base, and both cars flipped onto their hoods.

Then, according to Sykesville Fire Department, the person traveling in unit one was trapped and needed to be exradicted. Fire crews stabilized the vehicle, used a chainsaw to cut trees around the vehicle for access, set up lighting, and put out an active gas leak beside the patient.

After cutting the person out of the car, the person was flown to UPMC Altoona for their injuries. The severity of their injuries is unknown.