One person life-flighted in early morning crash

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to a Facebook post from the Alpha Fire Company, one person was lifeflighted after an early morning crash in Ferguson Township.

According to the post, the call came in at 2 am Saturday morning. Multiple crews responded to a vehicle crash into a tree on the 15000 block of Circleville Road.

Alpha Fire officials say the driver was able to be extricated, and was flown to a local hospital with traumatic injuries.

Officials say the driver is in stable condition.