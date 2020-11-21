One person killed in Clearfield County rollover ATV crash

OSCEOLA MILLS, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Clearfield say one person was killed in a roll over ATV crash Friday night.

Police say the crash happened around 8:30 pm in Osceola Mills Borough. The operator of an ATV, 55 year old Mark Earnest of Osceola Mills, was traveling south on Hale Street when he lost control of the ATV while turning onto Logan Street.

State Troopers say Earnest ejected from the ATV when the ATV rolled over.

Earnest suffered fatal injuries, according to authorities and was pronounced dead the the scene.

Police say they are investigating the cause of the crash.