One person injured, sent to hospital after crashing into house in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been transferred to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after crashing into a house in Johnstown, according to Cambria County Dispatch.

The call came in just before 4 pm this afternoon. The crash happened on the 400 block of Coleman Avenue. Johnstown Fire, Seventh Ward EMS , and Johnstown Police responded to the scene.

The extent of the person’s injury is unknown, as well as the condition of the house. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.