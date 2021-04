CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A firefighter was taken to the hospital for severe burns following a fire this morning.

The fire broke out at a home on 3rd Street in East Conemaugh borough.

Location of the fire.

Crews were called to the house around 2:45 a.m., and authorities said at least seven companies made their way to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but an investigation is underway.

