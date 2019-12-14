One person injured in 1-80 crash in Clearfield

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to State Police in Clearfield, one person was sent to the hospital following a crash on 1-80 East this morning.

Police say the driver was traveling east on 1-80 when the driver lost control driving too fast around a right curve in rainy conditions.

The driver went off of he shoulder and hit a ditch, causing the car to go airborne, and eventually overturning and coming to a rest in the left lane of I-80 westbound.

The driver admitted to police in the back of the ambulance that he was traveling 80 miles per hour around the curve. The driver was then transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield to be evaluated for their injuries.

State troopers add the driver is being cited fir a summary traffic violation.