One person in custody after high speed chase in Clearfield County ends in vehicle fire

Photo courtesy of: Grampian Penn Bloom Vol. Fire Company Facebook page

MAHAFFEY, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company, one person was taken into custody after a high speed chase in Clearfield County resulted in a vehicle fire.

Fire officials say State Police began the chase in Clymer and ended about 4 miles from Grampian. The chase included Troopers from 3 different Barracks. 

Following the chase, fire officials were called to the scene around 1 am this morning of a working vehicle fire at the intersection of Mahaffey Grampian Highway and Bell Run Road.

Other fire crews responded to the scene to help extinguish the car and assist with shutting down Rte. 219. 

