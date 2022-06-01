CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A person was taken to the hospital and another is facing charges after a shooting occurred in Centre County on Wednesday.

Details are currently limited but state police said that, two men got into a domestic altercation in the Port Matilda area that ended up with one of them getting a gunshot wound. The other man was taken into custody without incident after police arrived.

Charges are pending as the investigation is currently ongoing.