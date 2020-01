Crews responded to a fire on Deer Creek Road in Graham Township, Cleafield County Monday morning. (WTAJ)

GRAHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire in Clearfield County Monday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out just after 8:00 a.m. in the 2600 block of Deer Creek Road in Graham Township.

Officials tell WTAJ a woman was home at the time of the fire and was trapped on the back porch.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no word on the woman’s condition.