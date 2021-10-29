One person hospitalized after early-morning crash in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials said one person is in the hospital after an early-morning crash on I-99 in Altoona.
It’s reported that a car went off the road and suffered severe damage in the northbound lane near the Frankstown exit. The severity of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.
First responders have since cleared the scene, and state police are currently investigating.
