One person flown to hospital after tractor trailer crash in Ridgway

RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a tractor trailer crash in Elk County.

State Police in Ridgway say the crash happened on June 18 along State Route 948 (Montmorenci Road) just after 6 pm in Ridgway Township.

Police say a man was driving a tractor trailer at a high rate of speed along SR 948 when he lost control making a right turn, struck a car, and rolled over. The trailer came to a rest on its side.

Police add that an unknown liquid leaked from the trailer, onto the asphalt The man was flown from the scene to Altoona Hospital.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time.