One person flown to hospital after crashing motorcycle

TODD TOWNSHIP, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was flown to the hospital after crashing their motorcycle in Huntingdon County Saturday afternoon, according to a release from State Police.

Police in Huntingdon say the crash happened along State Route 994 in Todd Township. The driver of the motorcycle was traveling east when a deer entered the road, causing the motorcycle to slide on its right side.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and was flown to UPMC Altoona for further evaluation of their injuries.

Three Springs EMS was on scene to assist with the crash.

