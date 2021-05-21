One person dead after car crash in Blair Township

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials said one person died when a vehicle crossed the center lines and hit an oncoming driver this morning.

The crash occurred on Loop Road near Manor Park Drive, according to Blair Township Police.

Police and the Blair County Coroner’s Office are working to notify the next of kin.

Police did say the driver of the second vehicle was injured and taken to UPMC Altoona.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.