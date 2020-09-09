One of the Nation’s fastest-growing sports comes to Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new sports club formed right here in Blair county, it’s unique, and just about anybody can play it.

Pickleball is one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports. Club member, Barry Wertz, said just because anyone can play, doesn’t mean you won’t break a sweat.

“Believe me you work up a pretty good sweat, you don’t move as much as tennis but you work up a pretty good sweat,” Wertz said.

Wertz picked up this sport with his wife Julie on a cruise ship. Julie says anybody can play this sport because the rules are simple and it’s easy to learn. She plays 5 to 6 times a week and said it’s been a great experience.

“I love it, gets me out, gets me exercise, good comradery, you know make new friends, it’s awesome,” Julie said.

The sport is a combination of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Points can only be won by the serving team so games are generally played to eleven points, with having to win by two.

While this sport is for everyone, the President of the Blair County Pickleball Club, Joseph DeLeo emphasizes how it is great for seniors.

“There are guys my age maybe even a little younger than me and this is giving them something to do something to play to get active,” DeLeo said.

After he couldn’t play tennis anymore he heard about pickleball and this sport has kept him active ever since.

“It’s been a great addition to my life because I was down to maybe just walking a little bit, I’ve been a sports enthusiast all my life and this has really gotten me back into competition and again like I said the comradery is extraordinary,” DeLeo said

They’re hoping their club continues to grow so they can continue to share their love for pickleball. The club is making online applications for new members to join. As the weather begins to cool down they will begin playing inside.