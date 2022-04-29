HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mayfest of Huntingdon is the only festival of its kind in Pennsylvania. It will take place on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m in downtown Huntingdon.
This is the 18th year for the unique festival, where four blocks feature historically-themed events: Colonial Times, Back to the 50s, the Victorian Era and Woodstock. Admission and parking are both free, according to the event’s website.
Over 150 vendors will be in attendance, along with live music performances, re-enactors and other demonstrations.
Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. Prizes will be awarded for the best “decked out” individual costume and best “decked out” vendor.
Live music performances include:
-Nick Miller Music
-Dylan Miller
-Make Mine Country Band
-Full Kilt
-Dan & Galla