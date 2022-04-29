HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mayfest of Huntingdon is the only festival of its kind in Pennsylvania. It will take place on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m in downtown Huntingdon.

This is the 18th year for the unique festival, where four blocks feature historically-themed events: Colonial Times, Back to the 50s, the Victorian Era and Woodstock. Admission and parking are both free, according to the event’s website.

Huntingdon gears up for Mayfest. Photo Credit: Max Prosser

Over 150 vendors will be in attendance, along with live music performances, re-enactors and other demonstrations.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. Prizes will be awarded for the best “decked out” individual costume and best “decked out” vendor.

Live music performances include:

-Nick Miller Music

-Dylan Miller

-Make Mine Country Band

-Full Kilt

-Dan & Galla

